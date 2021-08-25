Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

by The Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that’s advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot in ash and yellow smoke.

The Caldor Fire is less than 20 miles east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line.

It has destroyed at least 461 homes since it began Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada.

It’s still threatening more than 17,000 structures.

Fire officials say it’s the nation’s top priority for fire resources.

The Lake Tahoe area had the nation’s worst air pollution again on Wednesday.