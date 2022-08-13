Crews respond to wildfire northeast of Cultus Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire crews responded to a new start about a mile west of Lucky Lake, and about 4.5 mi northeast of Cultus Lake on Saturday morning.

The fire is estimated to be around 1.5 acres and is actively burning in brush and timber on the Deschutes National Forest west of the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Air resources have been dispatched, and engine crews will have to hike in due to location.

A fire official with Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch tells us there are no evacuations of designated campgrounds or the resorts in the area at this time.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.