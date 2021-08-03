Crews quickly respond to 22 new Central Oregon fires in 24 hours

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon fire crews responded to two new incidents Tuesday – that’s 22 incidents in the last 24 hours.

The Harvey Gap Fire burned about 1 acre of heavy timber 11 miles northeast of Prineville in the Ochoco National Forest.

A tanker and ground crews were responding, according to Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch.

The Keller Springs Fire was burning about 2 acres near Opal Mountain on Oregon Department of Forestry protected private land

The fires were mostly in and around the Ochoco National Forest and on private lands managed by ODF and on Prineville District BLM lands.

North of Madras, the Deep Creek Fire (1,248 acres) and Johnson Ridge Fire (789 acres) are both 95% contained as of Tuesday.