Crews making progress on 10 major fires burning across Oregon

Oregon Department of Forestery is closely monitoring 10 major fires in Oregon, (see table below for details).

Echo Mountain and the North Cascade complexes were removed from Friday’s report.

Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.

There are more than 6,500 personnel assigned to these fires from across the nation and Canada. This doesn’t include the many government emergency response employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing to the fight in whatever way they can.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire name Acres burned (est.) Containment Location Lionshead 192,719 10% 20 miles W of Warm Springs Beachie Creek 192,012 20% 15 miles N of Detroit Holiday Farm 172,510 10% 3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge Riverside 137,865 10% 2 miles SE of Estacada Archie Creek 130,429 25% 20 miles E of Glide Brattain 44,800 20% 8 miles S of Paisley Slater 41,395 in Oregon 10% SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California) S. Obenchain 32,833 35% 5 miles E of Eagle Point Two Four Two 14,473 37% W/NW of Chiloquin Thielsen 9,995 15% E of Diamond Lake

Please note: The acres burned estimates above are based very limited information available. These numbers will change over the next several days, in some cases significantly. We will be taking every opportunity to map these fires. Fire maps are an important tool for both ongoing response operations and keeping people informed.

More information