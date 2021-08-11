Crews make significant gains on fires near Lake Billy Chinook

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Despite warmer temperatures Tuesday, firefighters on the Monty and Bean Creek fires were able to significantly increase containment.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise for the next several days.

A local Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Type 3 team continues to manage these fires which were initially reported late in the afternoon on August 5th.

The fires are located on the Deschutes National Forest east of the Monty Campground near Lake Billy Chinook.

The Bean Creek Fire is 147 acres with 60% containment, the Monty Fire is 23 acres and has increased containment to 60%.

All evacuation notices in the fire area have been rescinded by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The public is reminded to use caution and watch for firefighters working in the area. Monty Campground on the Sisters Ranger District remains closed.

The campground is being used by firefighting personnel.

The most important thing members of the public can do to help firefighters right now is to do their part to prevent human-caused fires.

With an increasing number of acres on fire in the Pacific Northwest, fire and aviation resources are stretched thin.

The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Do your part to prevent one more spark.