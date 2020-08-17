Crews make progress on Columbia River Gorge fire

Authorities say a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained.

KOIN reports that some evacuation orders have been downgraded as of Monday for the time being due to the containment progress.

The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres and fire officials don’t believe they’ll have the blaze fully contained until the end of the month.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 are still being threatened.