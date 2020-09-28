Crews make gains on containment lines around Oregon fires

Lionshead Fire managers are developing hazard tree removal plans for Hwy. 22 to ensure safe public access, and for the 46 corridor to provide crews safe entry for mopup.

On the southwest corner of the fire, crews have removed hazard trees in the Stahlman Cabin area.

The eastern boundary of the fire is now in patrol status, with crews focusing on line rehabilitation and chipping. Aviation was able to provide water support with a sky crane Sunday and will continue doing so Monday.

There were gains in containment over the weekend on all 6 major fires in Oregon that the Oregon Department of Forestry is tracking, down from 17 originally (see table below for details). Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment. On that basis, the Thielsen Fire, which has not grown from 9,971 acres in days and is more than two-thirds contained, has been removed.

There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day. There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire name Acres burned (est.) Containment Location Lionshead 204,340 34% 20 miles W of Warm Springs Beachie Creek 192,838 58% 15 miles N of Detroit Holiday Farm 173,094 55% 3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge Riverside 138,029 37% 2 miles SE of Estacada Archie Creek 131,542 69% 20 miles E of Glide Slater 44,239 in Oregon 38% 6 SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California)

