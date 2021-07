by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crews on Tuesday are in mop-up mode on the Swamp Wells Trail fire burning about 64 acres south of Bend near Boyd Cave.

The fire is now 70% contained and a local Type 4 Incident Management Team has taken command.

The fire started Sunday evening around 5:13 and the cause is currently under investigation.

