Crews douse small cooking fire at Bend apartment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters put out a small kitchen fire Friday morning in an SE Bend apartment.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 7:55 a.m. to a report of smoke alarms sounding at the Crest Butte Apartments at the corner of Purcell and Neff roads.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said a neighbor had called in, and said no one answered the door in the apartment where the alarms were sounding.

Firefighters could see smoke through the window when they arrived and upgraded the call to a structure fire call.

Crews were able to awaken the resident who was sleeping on the couch, and remove the pan from the stove and open the door, Kettering said.

The fire was confined to the pan on the stove and crews helped clear a moderate amount of smoke from the apartment.

Kettering said the resident was not displaced.

Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home injuries.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community to never leave anything on the stove unattended, keep anything that can burn away from the cooktop, and never cook if you’re sleepy or under the influence of alcohol or medications that could make you drowsy.

For more home fire safety tips, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/education-safety-tips.