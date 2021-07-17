Crews continue to hold fires in Central Oregon in check

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Darlene Fire

Firefighters continued to work the perimeter of the Darlene Fire burning southeast of La Pine.

Containment bumped from 5 to 35 percent as they extinguished hot spots and strengthened lines.

The fire remains at 686 acres.

Fire officials expect that containment number to increase with favorable forecast of low wind and higher humidity levels.

Grandview Fire

The Grandview Fire burning northeast of Sisters now sits at 31% contained.

More accurate mapping, not fire growth, shows the fire at 6,013 acres.

Crews will continue mop up, working deeper into the fire’s perimeter.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team is demobilizing and will be sent home today.

Evacuation levels were lowered around the fire on Friday.

A virtual community meeting will be held tonight at 6:30 PM

