Crews challenged by weather conditions but make progress on several fires

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters were challenged by hot and dry conditions Thursday but were able to make good progress on the numerous fires in Central Oregon.

Crews will spend Friday constructing and securing containment lines on numerous active fires.

The largest fire in the area remains the Wrentham Market Fire currently estimated at 10,000 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. It is now 38% contained. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7589/

The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,433 acres with 10% containment burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7592/

The Ryegrass Fire is holding at approximately 1,000 acres east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway on Prineville District BLM lands. Crews have put in a preliminary line around the fire and will continue to hold and improve that line to achieve containment.

There was little growth on the Dry Creek Fire (incident 449) burning south of the historic Rager Ranger Station on the Prineville District BLM remains 50 acres. Fire lines held through the night and the 20 person hand crew and 10 smokejumpers assigned to the incident will continue to secure lines today.

The Sulphur Spring Fire (incident 447) by Maupin Butte east of the Maury Mountains and south of Paulina Highway is 81 acres and burning on Prineville District BLM lands. Several smokejumpers and a 10 person hand crew are continuing line construction and will use a helicopter to cool hot spots from interior burning.

The Crystal Creek Fire (incident 453) is holding at approximately 3 acres, burning in heavy timber east of Mark’s Creek subdivision on the Ochoco National Forest. All containment lines held over night and crews will continue to cool pockets of heat on the interior of the fire.

The Black Mountain Fire (incident 475) is in the area of Deep Creek on the Ochoco National Forest, 6-7 miles east of Big Summit Prairie. 3 hotshot crews will be working the 100 acre blaze today, constructing containment lines around the rugged scab flats in the fire area.

The Bologna Fire (incident 165 dispatched out of John Day) approximately 7.5 miles east of Spray, is estimated to be 140 acres with 0% containment.

It is burning on approximately 25 acres of Prineville District BLM managed land with the remainder of the fire under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).

Two engines, heavy air tankers, a VLAT (very large air tanker), two Type 2 helicopters, two 5 person crews from ODF, and one engine are attacking the fire burning in grass and brush. Three structures are threatened by this fire.

With a return to hot and dry conditions over the holiday weekend, fire officials anticipate more fire starts to pop up in the next two weeks. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire