Crews begin clearing out 2nd Street homeless camp in Bend

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A clean up is underway of homeless camps along northeast 2nd Street in Bend’s central district.

The City gave campers sleeping along the sidewalks and curbs two weeks’ notice, and today is moving day.

Bend City Street Department crews closed the section of 2nd Street between Franklin and Greeley early Monday morning.

Protected by police, a crew of environmental contractors then began cleaning up what dozens of campers left behind.

“Once certain items are identified as trash and not somebody’s personal belongings that they want to keep, we are putting those into a Dumpster,” said Anne Aurand, City of Bend Communications Director. “Any of those personal objects that we should be storing, we are keeping those at our Pilot Butte campus over there where our streets and police departments are located off 15th.”

In February, the city declared the 2nd Street camps “unsafe” after police received more than 250 calls in a period of 90 days.

Code enforcement teams spoke with campers twice in the lead up to the clean-up.

The city also enlisted the help of service providers who offered campers assistance and options of where to go next.

“The folks who were not in that first section to be cleaned up today, that are a little bit to the north, I think it was obvious that we meant business. That we were going to be there, that we were going to be cleaning it,” Aurand said. “I did see some people start to clean up their sites and maybe move on to find someplace else to go.”

Other places to go include the Shepherd’s House shelter a couple of blacks south on Second Street.

It had as many as 18 beds available in recent days.