Crescent Ranger District fire closure on roads to Summit Lake & Windigo Pass

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crescent Ranger District in the Deschutes National Forest (DNF) is implementing an emergency closure order on Forest Service Road (FSR) 6010, which provides access to Summit Lake.

DNF also announced closure for FSR 60 providing access to Windigo Pass.

This closure is in place to continue protecting firefighter and public safety during suppression efforts on the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp Fires, according to DNF.

This closure replaces the multi-forest closure initially implemented on August 5 for the Windigo Fire.

FSR 6010 is closed between the junction with FSR 6010-380 on the west side and the junction with FSR 60 on the eastern side.

FSR 60 is closed between the junction with FSR 6020 heading southwest to Windigo Pass.

The Diamond Peak Wilderness is now open, as well as Whitefish Horse Camp and trails previously closed within the Oregon Cascades Recreation Area.

Trail segments within the Three Trails OHV Area previously closed have now reopened.

The Deschutes National Forest segments of the Pacific Crest Trail (Trail #2000) have also reopened.

You can review the full closure order and map on the Deschutes National Forest website.

For more information, you can contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541) 433-3200.