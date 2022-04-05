Crescent Ranger District anticipates prescribed burns on 1,200 acres

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crescent Ranger District fire managers plan to perform prescribed burns on up to 1,200 acres this spring.

The burns are planned for areas two miles south of the Two Rivers subdivision, two miles southeast of Cascade Estates and six miles southeast of Crescent primarily east of Hwy 97.

The district, which covers the towns of La Pine and Crescent, hopes to take advantage of moisture brought on by spring weather, which allows firefighters to maintain low-density fire while removing ladder fuels and hazardous fuels loading.

All units slated for burns are part of the Rim-Paunina planning area.

The fires will be used to reduce hazardous fuels that contribute to wildfires.

No road closures are expected, but drivers can expect to see road signs along Hwy 58 and 97, and along some Forest Service roads.

Flaggers will be used as needed.

Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to keep their windows and doors closed during the night hours to avoid potential impacts.

If smoke drifts onto local roads, motorists are asked to slow down, turn on headlights, and proceed with caution.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. For further questions contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541) 433-3200.