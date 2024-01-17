5 killed in collision on Highway 97 near Crescent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Five people were killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a semi truck in Klamath County Wednesday morning, Oregon State Police said. It appears road conditions were the primary cause of the crash.

The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. on U.S. 97 about two miles north of the Oregon Highway 58 interchange and just south of Crescent. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it was not immediately clear when the highway would reopen.

OSP said it did not have any more preliminary details about what happened.

The crash occurred after a night of freezing rain across Central Oregon.

