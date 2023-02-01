‘Creations of Spirit’ brings indigenous art with stories to High Desert Museum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A basket.

A flute.

A necklace.

Every object has a story, and those stories are bringing a new exhibit to life at the High Desert Museum.

“Creations of Spirit” is put together by seven indigenous artists, many of whom are from Warm Springs.

RELATED: New Warm Springs skate park expected to open spring break

RELATED: ’Art is rooted in our soul’: COCC launches Black Excellence Showcase art show

It features objects crucial to indigenous cultures of the plateau region, focusing on the lives the objects have lived before landing in the museum.

“One of the exciting things about this project is that it really emphasizes how these new pieces of art are living objects and imbued with the spirit of their makers. And so these objects have been used in community before they’re brought to the museum. So there’s a little bit more of a dynamic aspect to the artwork,” said Dana Whitelaw, High Desert Museum Executive Director.

Those stories follow a basket used to harvest roots, regalia used in ceremonies and much more.

“Creations of Spirit” is open through Oct. 1.