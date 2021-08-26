Crater Lake ‘Ride the Rim’ event canceled again due to COVID, poor air quality

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

CRATER LAKE, OR – The Ride the Rim event scheduled for September 11 and 18 is being postponed until 2022 due to multiple factors including rising COVID-19 case rates throughout Oregon, limited availability of staff and volunteers, and ongoing unhealthy air quality from fires throughout the region.

The health and wellbeing of our visitors and staff is our top priority.

The National Park Service and all the partners supporting Ride the Rim look forward to the return of the event in September 2022.

COVID canceled the 2020 event as well.

Please visit https://ridetherimoregon.com/ for updates.