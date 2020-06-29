Crater Lake ‘Ride the Rim’ cycling event canceled

The “Ride the Rim” event at Crater Lake National Park in September has been canceled.

The 8th annual event was scheduled for September 12th and 19th. It gave pedestrians and cyclists a unique opportunity to enjoy Crater Lake National Park where East Rim Drive is closed to vehicular traffic.

“The decision to cancel Ride the Rim 2020 did not come lightly, and was necessary due to ongoing risk of COVID-19 exposure to participants, volunteers, organizers, and National Park Staff, as well as to limited resources due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” organizers said in an email.

Park Superintendent Craig Ackerman said of Ride the Rim, “This represents everything good we’re supposed to be doing in the park.”

Discover Klamath’s Tonia Ulbricht, Event Coordinator added: “This event is the result of great collaboration with many regional partners resulting in one of Oregon’s most popular events in one of Oregon’s most epic locations. We look forward to hosting it again in 2021 when we can deliver a quality event”.

This year’s Ride the Rim was canceled in part because the Crater Lake Trolley, which provides transportation during the event, was unable to operate efficiently this summer due to social distancing and other pandemic-related requirements.

Additionally, the Friends of Crater Lake, who provide the majority of volunteers for the event, reluctantly withdrew because of increased health concerns associated with serving approximately 5,000 cyclists, runners, and walkers who attend annually.

Superintendent Ackerman added: “Instead of trying to hold a possibly “mediocre” event, we’re going to regroup and make plans for next year”. Ulbricht furthered: “It was a tough call, but in the end we want to showcase Crater Lake and its surrounding communities, and this year the resources aren’t there to execute a first-class event so we will wait until 2021”.

For more information and to watch for 2021 dates, visit www.RideTheRimOregon.com.