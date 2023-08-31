Ride the Rim at Crater Lake returns: What visitors should prepare for

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual Ride the Rim event at Crater Lake returns Sept. 9 and 16. It means drivers and visitors should expect a lot more activity and some closures for motorized vehicles.

Here is a release with all the details from Ride the Rim organizers:

Crater Lake National Park, in partnership with Friends of Crater Lake and Discover Klamath, will host the annual Ride the Rim days September 9 and 16, 2023. On these consecutive Saturdays, East Rim Drive from North Junction to Park Headquarters will be closed to motorized vehicles from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for non-motorized recreation including biking, hiking, and running.

Ride the Rim participants will need to pay a Park Entrance Fee upon entering the park.

Superintendent Craig W. Ackerman said, “Ride the Rim provides an opportunity to experience East Rim Drive in a unique way, under your own power, whether you’re on a bike or on your own two feet. It is a strenuous endeavor, but the rewards of a slower pace, opportunities for quiet reflection, and healthy, vigorous recreation make it a special experience for many people.”

The event also offers jerseys and other merchandise for participants to remember Ride the Rim. Says Tonia Ulbricht, Senior Marketing Manager for Discover Klamath: “We are excited to offer event mementos through merchandise including many different styles of tees, hats, and other merchandise.”

Visitors on these days should expect a large number of bicyclists on park roads. Please ride and drive with caution and patience. Cyclists should ride single-file when sharing the road with motorists.

West Rim Drive will be open to both pedestrian and cycling traffic. Park staff recommends bicyclists avoid riding on West Rim Drive if possible, because of increased traffic from Ride the Rim participants, shuttles, and other park visitors.

Ride the Rim parking will be located at North Junction, Park Headquarters, and the Picnic Hill area of Rim Village. Participants are encouraged to share rides to help ease parking congestion.

A free shuttle will transport participants to the start of their Ride the Rim experience or to their vehicles at the end. The shuttle will run between North Junction, Rim Village, and Park Headquarters. The shuttle will not carry bicycles in an effort to accommodate more people. A person or people from each party should remain with bicycles while members of their party park or retrieve vehicles. For single riders, there will be limited, unfenced bike corrals at North Junction and Park Headquarters. Check in with Ride the Rim Volunteers if you wish to use the bike corral.

Lost Creek Campground will be unavailable on the nights of September 8, 9, 115 and 16 to accommodate volunteers working to support Ride the Rim. Mazama Campground will be open on these days.

For more information visit www.RideTheRimOregon.com.