by Dave Jones

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake.

In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the unincorporated town of Fort Klamath. This little berg is 26 miles south of Crater Lake and 35 miles north of Klamath Falls.

On the southern edge of town in its bucolic setting is Crater Lake Resort, a year-round place to stay and play.

Not only is Crater Lake Resort your gateway to Crater Lake, but it is also a jumping off spot for hiking, biking, bird watching, fishing, hunting and kayaking.

Pick from a variety of lodging options. The cabins range from a motel style room with a kitchenette to larger cabins with full kitchens. Two queen beds to larger cabins that sleep six.

There’s also a little log cabin. And if you prefer something slightly fancier, you can try glamping tents.

Family is the focus at Crater Lake resort. There are the canoes, a playground and lots of grassy area for kids to explore.

There are several RV sites with full hookups and some with partial hookups. The on-site store is the most fully stocked retail spot in the region. If you forgot something, chances are they’ve got it for you.

The resort is open year-round, but in the summer months they kick things up a notch with live music events. And they have plans to add a food truck.

If a visit to Crater Lake is in your future or if you’re simply looking for a nearby getaway, Crater Lake Resort in the lush valley that is Fort Klamath is a pretty good choice.

