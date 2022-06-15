Crater Lake West Rim Drive open for summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More roads at Crater Lake National Park are now open as summer is less than a week away.

The north entrance and West Rim Drive are now open to cars and can be accessed from Highway 138. These roads give access to Discovery Point, Watchman Overlook and the Rim Village.

The East Rim and Pinnacles Road are still closed. Snow on the road still has to be plowed.

The entrance fee for most vehicles is $30 and is good for up to seven days.

The park is urging visitors to conserve water. The water supply is under use restrictions due to issues with the well system.

The park also reminds visitors that drones and other remote-controlled aircraft in the park are not allowed. Feeding birds and other wildlife is also prohibited.

Descending below the rim of the caldera is also currently prohibited. The trail to the lake shore has not yet opened for 2022.

