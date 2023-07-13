Section of Crater Lake’s East Rim Drive closed for 2023 season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A section of the historic East Rim Drive at Crater Lake is closed for the remainder of the 2023 season. It’s part of a five-year, $56 million upgrade at Crater Lake National Park.

For the rest of the season, drivers, bikers and hikers will not be permitted between the Cleetwood Cove Trailhead and Skell Head Overlook. Access will be temporarily reopened for special events like Ride the Rim on September 9 and September 16.

Money from the Great American Outdoors Act will help pay for improvements on about 19 miles of East Rim Drive and part of the Cloudcap Spur Road.

“Constructed in the 1930s, the narrow, wavy, potholed, rockfall-damaged roadway is structurally failing and in desperate need of an upgrade,” Crater Lake National Park said on its website. “The project will stabilize the road, replace sections of pavement, and incorporate modern safety standards for sight lines, curvature, and elevation changes to ensure a consistent travel width and more stable shoulder. It will also repair guard walls on several damaged historic rock walls, improve drainage structures, prevent further erosion, strengthen shoulders, and enhance parking areas with accessibility-compliant slopes, markings, curb cuts, walkways, and overlooks. “

The updated road will help protect the lake and other features of the park, Crater Lake said.

“The new grading and drainage system will prevent erosion issues and divert stormwater away from Crater Lake’s famous pristine water. Road improvements will reduce congestion areas and increase public access and opportunities for recreation, including biking, hiking, camping, fishing, birding, and stargazing,” the park said.