Crater Lake entrance, permit fees going cashless in 2023

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you visit Crater Lake National Park in 2023, don’t bother bringing cash to get in.

The National Park Service says Crater Lake will go to a fully cashless fee system starting on Jan. 1. It will only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance or permit fees.

Credit cards, debit cards and payment apps on mobile devices will all be accepted.

Passes for Crater Lake National Park can be purchased in advance at Recreation.gov. The America the Beautiful Pass, which is good at all national park sites and other federal land areas, is also available at the USGS Store.

The National Park Service says moving to a cashless system will allow them to reduce the amount of time park staff spends managing cash. NPS says that will mean “increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.”