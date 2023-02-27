Crash leaves two dead on Highway 26 near Mt. Hood, OSP says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A car crash involving a snow plow leaves two people dead on Highway 26 near Mt. Hood, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP responded to a two vehicle crash near milepost 59 in Clackamas County on Saturday around 3:40 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Subaru Outback was westbound on the highway when it lost control and spun out.

The car crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck by an oncoming ODOT snowplow.

Two passengers of the Subaru were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The three surviving occupants of the Subaru and the operator of the ODOT snowplow were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The roadway was closed for approximately 6 hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.

Poor road conditions have been determined to be a significant contributor to this crash.