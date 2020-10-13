Crash kills 1, injures 3 north of Madras; alcohol believed to be involved

One person died and three people were injured Tuesday in a crash north of Madras, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Mark Heckathorn said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Northwest Columbia Drive near Fir Lane.

Four people were in the vehicle when it ran off the road, crashed into a power pole and landed on its top in a field, he said.

Three of the four people were taken to St. Charles in Redmond. A fourth person in the vehicle died at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, Heckathorn said.

Oregon State Police are reconstructing the crash scene and assisting in the investigation is the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.