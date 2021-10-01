Cranston makes first court appearance on murder charges; plea delayed until Dec.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ian Cranston, the Redmond man imprisoned on murder charges in a fatal Downtown Bend shooting, faced a judge at the Deschutes County Courthouse Friday at 2:00 p.m. for an arraignment.

Cranston’s attorney said they would be ready to immediately enter a “not guilty” plea. However, the judge set an enter of plea date for Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Cranston will remain in jail without bail.

His defense attorney has reserved the right to request a release or bail reduction hearing.

Victim’s advocate attorney Erin K. Olson of the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center spoke on behalf of Barry Washington Jr.’s mother, Lawanda Roberson, asking the court to ensure the family is informed in advance if an early release or bail reduction hearing will take place so they can attend.

This comes after Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Thursday night that Cranston had been arrested on the following six charges:

Murder in the Second Degree

Manslaughter in the First Degree

Manslaughter in the Second Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Police say Cranston shot and killed 22-year-old Barry Washington, Jr. just after midnight on Sept. 19 in Downtown Bend after Washington allegedly asked out Cranston’s girlfriend and a fistfight ensued.