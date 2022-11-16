▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ian Cranston murder trial jury deliberations continue

Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday.

Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.

The prosecution and defense both gave their closing arguments Tuesday morning before the jury was given its instructions.

Central Oregon RSV cases put hospital pediatric rooms at capacity

State and local health care officials are warning parents of the rapid spread of a respiratory virus known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The rate of infection has tripled the past three weeks, filling hospital pediatric units to capacity.

St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, eight pediatric rooms are full with children struggling to breathe as they fight RSV.

More Deschutes County election results coming Wednesday

Another batch of election results in Deschutes County will drop Wednesday night as two local races remain too close to call.

In the race for Oregon state representative in District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy leads Republican Michael Sipe by 278 votes.

As for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3, incumbent Republican Patti Adair has a lead of 2,557 votes over Democrat Morgan Schmidt.

A coach at the Bend Endurance Academy has been charged in Washington state with third degree child molestation following a trip there last summer. A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested after a teenage girl from Bend came forward after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June. The girl claimed that Kendrick touched her upper thigh and her breast. Bend Endurance Academy, which is a non-profit, said it informed law enforcement when it learned of the allegations. It says Kendrick is no longer with the organization. Bend Police arrested Kendrick Monday on an out-of-state warrant.

City of Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell is asking Bendites to open their space to those who need it during the winter weather — the unhoused community.

“It is a big ask, but it is so important for those in our community who need this shelter. It could really save lives,” said Goodman-Campbell.

She is also reminding the community about shelter code changes that make it easier for shelters to house people.