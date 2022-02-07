Cranston bail hearing: Detective speaks on video evidence

by Central Oregon Daily News

A detective gave her testimony during the first portion of the bail hearing Monday morning for accused killer Ian Cranston.

Cranston, 27, is accused of shooting to death 22-year-old Barry Washington, Jr. on the sidewalk at NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St. after an argument early on Sept. 19th.

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

He’s scheduled for an eight-day trial to begin on November 1st.

During the hearing Monday, Detective Camille Christensen with the Bend Police Department was called to testify by Deputy District Attorney Michael Swart.

Swart asked her to describe the video evidence they would be reviewing during the hearing, which included surveillance video from the Wild Rose restaurant in Downtown Bend.

She said in the video, you can see Cranston standing on the sidewalk with a group when Mr. Washington approaches him with another group.

“He stops and talks with the group. There’s some conversation between the groups,” she said. “Mr. Washington punches Mr. Cranston twice, and then Ms. Butler gets between Mr. Cranston and Mr. Washington.”

Detective Christensen continued to describe an ongoing argument which soon involves Tyler Smith, a friend of Ian Cranston.

“Mr. Washington pushes Ms. Butler aside, Mr. Smith [Cranston’s friend] steps in, he gets punched by Mr. Washington.”

Based on time stamps from the surveillance video, Mr. Smith was punched approximately 33 seconds after Mr. Cranston.

“Immediately after [Washington] punching Mr. Smith, Mr. Cranston shot Mr. Washington,” Christensen said.

She also said that the video showed Cranston with the gun in his hand 26 seconds before firing at Washington.

The prosecution claims the time frame is a key component, showing Mr. Cranston had time after being hit before pulling a weapon and firing the fatal shot.

Christensen said 911 was then called.

Christensen said the only weapon that was recovered was the one they seized from Mr. Cranston, as well as the shell casing.

The hearing was put to a recess until 1:30 p.m., when the video evidence would be reviewed.

In January, Cranston’s attorney Kevin Sali filed an 11-page motion asking for his client to be released until trial because the state’s case “had not met the burden necessary to justify the denial of bail” and the shooting was in self-defense.

Sali’s motion revealed new details from the night of the shooting based on videos and firsthand accounts – details the defense said weren’t disputed by prosecutors.

But earlier this month prosecutors filed their own motion asking the judge to deny Cranston’s release.

In the 20-page opposition to pre-trial release, Deputy District Attorney Michael Swart said there was “no evidence that Cranston was gravely injured or about to be killed at the hands of Washington.”

And instead of distancing himself after a scuffle between the two men, Cranston spent 26 seconds deciding whether to fire his handgun.

“During this time, he made a cold, calculated decision to kill an unarmed man who posed no imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to Cranston,” the motion said. “His belief in imminent harm was categorically unreasonable.”

Cranston appeared in court via video while the two sides presented their cases before the judge.