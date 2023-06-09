Deputies: Shots fired at fishermen, sheriff’s drone at Crane Prairie Reservoir

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people fishing from a boat on Crane Prairie Reservoir, plus a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office drone, were allegedly shot at from the shoreline Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. A Bend man was taken into custody.

It all started around 5:30 p.m. when three people on the boat were fishing close to the shoreline. DCSO said people at a nearby camp began screaming at the fishermen in the boat that they were going to drive over their fishing lines.

DCSO said one of the fishermen on the bank fired a round from a long rifle in the general vicinity of the men in the boat. Fearing for their lives, the men in the boat went to the south end of the reservoir and called 911.

Deputies responded to the area and launched a drone to check out the camp where the shot was fired from. At some point, a man identified as Nicholas Clifford Ervin Fetters, 39, of Bend allegedly tried to shoot down the drone.

DCSO said an armored rescue vehicle and SWAT team members eventually took Fetters into custody.

Fetters was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Firearm Reckless Endangering Another Person, Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.

Nobody was injured.