▶️ Craft-O! brought in shoppers looking for unique and local artisan gifts

Shoppers came to support local and handmade businesses at the 13th annual Craft-O! event in Bend over the weekend.

The shopping experience was hosted by The Workhouse, Café des Chutes, Gathered Wares, Mud Lake Studios, Furnish Hope & Home, and Desert Rose Cactus Lounge.

Local artists set up their handcrafted treasures at the historic buildings on Scott Street.

There were close to 50 talented vendors offering a unique selection of artisan goods.

“It’s awesome to be able to talk to people about my art and just to see the appreciation, I sold a couple of my original pieces as well which is always a great thing,” said artist Rachel Mallon.

If you missed Craft-O! You can still visit and shop Bend artists 7 days a week at The Workhouse.

