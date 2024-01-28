▶️ Craft Kitchen and Brewery holds ‘closet cleanout’ to help the community

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend brewery helps those in need with the first ever ‘Craft Closet Cleanout’ event on Saturday.

Craft Kitchen and Brewery cleaned out closets and collected new and gently used clothing.

The community was invited to stop by and take what they needed at no cost.

Over 50 bags of clothing were brought in for men, women, and children to choose from.

The remaining items from the event will be given to local shelters, charities and community centers.

The Closet Cleanout event is planned to be held four times a year.

For future dates or to donate items, check out Craft Kitchen and Brewery’s Facebook page.

