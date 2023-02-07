▶️Cracker Barrel offering free food for a year if you propose at Cracker Barrel

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

How much do you love Cracker Barrel? Enough to propose there?

If you do, Cracker Barrel is giving you a chance to win free food for a year.

The restaurant chain says anyone who “pops the question” at any of its restaurants has a chance to win the big prize. There is a Cracker Barrel located on the north end of Bend across Highway 97 from Home Depot.

Publicly viewable video of the proposal must be uploaded to Instagram between Feb. 10-16 along with a caption explaining why they decided to propose there. You must include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest, and you have to tag Cracker Barrel’s official Instagram account handle @crackerbarrel.

Up to five couples will win the prize. Of course, there’s some fine print you probably want to read.