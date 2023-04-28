▶️ ‘Cowboys and Kids’ teaching High Desert youth about how to be a real cowboy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon elementary school students are getting to meet cowboys this week. On Thursday, it was Powell Butte.

The “Cowboys and Kids” program uses different demonstrations to engage the kids and show them what it’s like to be a real life cowboy.

The non-profit also uses this as an opportunity to warn against the dangers that children might face growing up.

“Our most important message is our cowboy up message, where we teach kids about doing the right thing, making good choices and making their own path,” said Janet Lemmons of Cowboys and Kids.

RELATED: 386 belt buckles adorn Bend barber shop’s wall, and each has a story

RELATED: ’If there’s not horses, what’s the point?’ Meet Terrebonne barrel racing teen

The Cowboys and Kids program also shows the kids what the rodeo is like.

This year they are partnering with the crooked river round up that is taking place in June.