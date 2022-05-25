It’s not rodeo season just yet. But on Wednesday, students at the Powell Butte Community Charter School got the chance to “cowboy up” in advance.

The organization Cowboys & Kids brought their “Cowboy Up” presentation to an assembly, speaking on a topic familiar to many students.

“How many of you rodeo? Which events do you do?” presenter Janet Lemmons asked a crowd of young students in the school gym.

A flurry of hands went up.

The presentation began with a look into the ins and outs of rodeos, including the gear a cowboy or cowgirl uses in the arena. Some students got the chance to try out the gear, and one of them sat in a saddle.

“Over 20 years we’ve been coming into schools and sharing the cowboy message with kids,” Lemmons told Central Oregon Daily News on Wednesday. “Everyone is infatuated with the cowboy. The cowboy is just something that everyone wants to be when they’re little.”

But it’s about more than just bucking broncos.

“They (cowboys) have great values as an independent person and doing their own thing,” Lemmons added. “Incorporating this ‘cowboy up’ message with them helps teach kids about making their own path and standing up to all the adversities.”

Throughout the presentation, Lemmons spoke to the kids about standing up to bullies, staying away from bad influences, and being his or her own person.

SEE ALSO: Bend Kids INC registration opens May 31; part-time now available