Cowboy Fire near Prineville stopped at 204 acres, evacuations dropped

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office cancelled all fire evacuation for the Cowboy Fire on Saturday morning.

The fire, which started at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, started near Juniper Canyon Road and prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.

Around 50 homes were evacuated.

By Saturday morning, the fire had reached 204 acres. Crews were able to create a dozer line around the fire and ultimately stop movement. Evacuation notices were completely dropped in the area.

On Sunday, crews continued to work to make sure mop-up was completed.

“The goal is to mop up, secure it, and be able to walk away from it without any concern,” said Christy Shaw with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

There were more than 80 fire personnel working on the fire on Sunday.