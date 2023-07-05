▶️ BODYCAM: Officer rescues 3 cows from burning barn

The Police Department in Wisconsin released body cam footage that showed the brave actions of an officer who was able to save three cows from a barn fire.
On June 25 around 5:50 a.m., the officer reportedly saw black smoke coming from a barn. This is when the officer responded to the fire and was able to rescue the cows.
In the video, the officer goes to a gate and opens it which is able to free the cows.
Authorities said that everyone was safe.
No details about what started the fire were given.
RELATED: BODYCAM: FL deputy, citizen pulled through 100-foot drain pipe during flood
RELATED: VIDEO: Coast Guard helicopter hoists man from ship off Astoria