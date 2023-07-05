▶️ BODYCAM: Officer rescues 3 cows from burning barn

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Police Department in Wisconsin released body cam footage that showed the brave actions of an officer who was able to save three cows from a barn fire.

On June 25 around 5:50 a.m., the officer reportedly saw black smoke coming from a barn. This is when the officer responded to the fire and was able to rescue the cows.

In the video, the officer goes to a gate and opens it which is able to free the cows.

Authorities said that everyone was safe.

No details about what started the fire were given.

