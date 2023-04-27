▶️ COVO holds resource fair to help Central Oregon veterans and homeless

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local organizations gathered Wednesday to help veterans and the homeless community.

Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO) and the Bend Elks lodge held a resource fair to help those in need.

Visitors could learn about local service providers, housing and employment programs. It was a one-stop shop to help people out.

“If we can get them housed and provide some supportive services for them and work on some of their issues, that we can keep them housed, get them back on their feet, get them moving back in life.” said COVO Executive Director J.W. Terry.

Terry says they will try to have a similar resource fair in the fall and will release details as they become available.

