COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer.
An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5.
They are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children.
If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.
Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 81-year-old Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms. That’s all according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.
He tested positive using a rapid antigen test. He will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.