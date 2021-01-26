COVID vaccine eligibility expands to residents 75 and older

Residents in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties who are 75 and older, as well as individuals in Phases 1A and 1B – Group 1, can schedule appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination, Deschutes County announced Monday evening.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, more than 77% of the deaths from COVID-19 statewide have been in those over the age of 70.

Central Oregon residents can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

“The community vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center is incredibly successful,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles’ chief physician executive. “Since Wednesday, St. Charles and Deschutes County have vaccinated 4,600 individuals in 1A and 1B – Group1 Phases. We’ve been able to move through these two groups so quickly that we are able to expand eligibility to residents 75 and older ahead of the state’s vaccination schedule.”

Vaccines are provided by appointment only and can be made at stcharleshealthcare.org.

When registering for an appointment, residents must attest to meeting the State’s criteria for vaccination.

For more information on who is included in Phases 1A and 1B – Group 1, please visit the Oregon Health Authority vaccine sequencing graphic.

Those who are eligible for vaccination and need assistance with scheduling their appointment at the Fair & Expo Center can call (541) 699-5020.

Between Tuesday and Saturday, St. Charles and Deschutes County—with the help of the Oregon National Guard—plan to administer about 10,000 more doses.

“Our most recent allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is going to allow us to make a significant push to vaccinate residents who are 75 and older, and thus at a higher risk for hospitalization and complications if they acquire COVID-19, as well as to continue vaccinating Phase 1A and 1B – Group 1,” said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services Director.

Residents can sign up to receive an email notification when they are eligible that will include details on how to register for an appointment.

Visit vaccine.deschutes.org to fill out the form for Deschutes County.

Residents in Crook and Jefferson counties are also encouraged to visit their local health department’s websites at www.JeffCo.net/PublicHealth or www.co.crook.or.us/health.