▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers fired over COVID vaccine status

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: The video above is our report previewing Tuesday’s termination hearing. Steele Haugen will have a full update, including hearing the testimony of the three teachers, on Central Oregon Daily News at 11:00 p.m. We’ll also update this story.)

Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers were fired Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

By a 6-0 vote of the school board, Mark Schulz, Zach Webb and Kelly Lundy were all terminated.

The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. Tuesday’s termination hearing was set after the teachers failed to submit proof of vaccination or religious exemption by last fall’s deadline.

Schulz taught at Mountain View high school for 26 years and Webb taught at La Pine middle school for five years before they were placed on unpaid leave.

“I have nothing against the vaccine,” said Webb. “Those who chose to do it, good for you. For me, it was all about not complying to the mandate that the government was holding over our heads.”

They were two of the 25 staff members in a similar situation. They’re receiving a hearing due to their classified status.

“I think I’m ready for some closure, I’m ready to move on,” said Schulz. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to address the board tonight. Not in a malicious way but just in truth and fact, and a chance to share from our angle a little bit, so I’m grateful for that.”

Webb said he doesn’t expect to get his job back.

“But what I do want is people to be aware that here we are a year later and yet here we are still dealing with these mandates that Kate Brown and OHA put into place,” said Webb.

Lundy, who was a teacher at Ensworth Elemetnary and who we talked to last year, provided Central Oregon Daily News with a statement before Tuesday’s hearing.

“I feel at peace going into this hearing. While it has taken the school district far too long to hold a hearing and terminate me, I have moved on with my life. The decision made tonight will not be life altering for me,” said Lundy.

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to Bend-La Pine Schools before for a comment Tuesday, but it did not want to speak to us before the hearing.