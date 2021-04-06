COVID spike likely to send Deschutes Co. back to ‘High Risk’

A two-week spike in COVID cases will likely send Deschutes County back to “High Risk” and force restaurants, bars, and other businesses to reduce indoor capacity once again.

Morgan Emerson, with Deschutes County Health, said the agency won’t get confirmation on the new risk level until Tuesday but the move backward was “highly likely.”

The county reported 151 new COVID cases last week, up from 132 cases the previous week.

The back-to-back spikes followed nine weeks of declining or steady numbers.

Under the tighter restrictions, indoor dining is available with a maximum capacity of 50 people; gyms can be at 25% capacity with a max of 50 people (whichever is smaller) and outdoor recreation facilities can open with a max capacity of 75.

Schools won’t be affected by the change because the bi-weekly test positivity numbers and case rates are still below state metrics.

Deschutes County moved from “High Risk” to “Moderate Risk” in early March, which eased restrictions for many businesses and their customers.

It was considered a turning point for the county as it reflected a long, steady improvement in holding COVID at bay.

But the post-Spring Break spike health officials worried about appears to have materialized, despite increasing vaccination numbers.