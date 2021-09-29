COVID spike from Pendleton Round-Up sours Oregon progress

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND (AP) — Oregon is experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases after a crippling late-summer surge.

Even so, a spike in cases in counties in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington state linked to the Pendleton Round-Up rodeo is causing concern among state and local health officials.

The mixed news comes as Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says there is ample supply of the Pfizer vaccine in the state for people eligible for vaccine booster shots at least six months after they complete the two-shot vaccine series.

Officials say it’s too early to say if Oregon’s new infection cases foreshadow a new spike in cases statewide.