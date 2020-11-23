COVID spike continues as OHA reports 1,174 new cases, 6 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 826, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 66,333.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (10), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (18), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (80), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Malheur (10), Marion (120), Morrow (7), Multnomah (254), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (56), Union (26), Wasco (7), Washington (225), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (17).

Over the weekend, Oregon reported more than 3,000 new COVID cases.

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

For comparison, the OHA recorded four positive flu cases last week statewide.

Deschutes County has reported 1,955 cases and 14 deaths; 1,292 people have recovered as of Monday afteroon.

The county currently has 649 active cases.

Crook County has reported 198 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 773 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Monday it had 16 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

The hospital has 30 total ICU beds in Bend and Redmond.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 456, which is 44 more than Friday.

There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 18 more than Friday.