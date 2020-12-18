COVID positive Deer Ridge inmate dies

 Published on 12/18/2020, 12:12 pm
 Updated on 12/18/2020, 12:14 pm

A Deer Ridge inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to a release Friday from the prison.

The inmate, who was between 55 and 65 years old, died Friday.

This is the second Deer Ridge inmate to die from COVID-19 since the Madras prison began experiencing an outbreak in September. Another inmate died Dec. 10.

The name has not been released per Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) policy regarding in-custody deaths during the COVID pandemic.

As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Department-wide, this is the 20th inmate to die who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the DOC.

The DOC is reporting 107 active inmate cases at Deer Ridge; the prison has reported 173 total cases there to date. At least 31 employees have tested positive, according to the agency.

For more information on COVID-19 cases inside Oregon’s prisons, you can visit DOC’s COVID-19 website.

The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 13,100 adults in custody who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

