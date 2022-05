by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Meteorologist Scott Elnes sits down again with Dr. Paul Cieslak from the Oregon Health Authority. Last week, it was to look back at two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, Scott probes the question about where we go from here.

That’s something even Cieslak doesn’t know, but if anyone can make a solid, educated guess, it’s a doctor with more than 30 years of experience with infectious diseases.

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Dr. Paul Cieslak