Oregon dropping health care facility mask requirement April 3

Health care facilities in Oregon will no longer be required to enforce the wearing of masks starting April 3, the Oregon Health Authority announced Friday. The Oregon Administrative Rule for workers was put in place in August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — although some facilities had started requiring it well before that.

The requirement was in place for workers, patients and visitors in hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, complementary and alternative medicine locations.

OHA said Executive Order 22-24 will expire on Monday. The emergency gave hospitals needed flexibility to respond to a surge in respiratory infections, including COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

The agency is urging Oregonians to keep up to date on their vaccinations and boosters. They also say masks remain an “effective way” to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, said the lifting of Oregon’s health care mask requirement stems from data in recent weeks showing overall decreases in circulation of the three respiratory pathogens that triggered a surge in visits to hospital emergency departments and intensive care units last fall. As of today, COVID-19 test positivity is at 10% and is expected to continue dropping; influenza test positivity is at 1.2%; and RSV test positivity is at 1.6% (antigen tests) and 3.5% (molecular tests).

The month-long lead-up to the ending of Oregon’s health care mask requirement gives the health care system, local public health authorities and other health partners time to prepare for the change, including adjusting policies, training and procedures that ensure continued patient safety and access. It also gives members of the public, particularly populations at increased risk of severe disease—communities of color, tribal communities, rural communities, lower-income communities, those with underlying medical conditions, seniors, and parents of vulnerable infants – a chance to plan health care visits and protective measures.