Oregon drops mask requirement at health care facilities starting today

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Washington and Oregon dropped mask requirements in health care settings Monday, moving to lift the last major masking requirements meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The move, announced last month, means health care workers, patients and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask in facilities including hospitals, urgent care centers and dental and doctors’ offices. Washington’s mask requirements in correctional facilities were also set to end Monday.

The decision came as data in recent weeks has shown decreases in circulation of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, the three respiratory viruses that triggered a surge in visits to hospitals last fall, state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said in a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.

RELATED: Tripledemic cases decreasing, but other illnesses still around

RELATED: Emergency Oregon SNAP benefits come to an end

The Washington Department of Health also said disease rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline since the end of last year.

“Masks have been – and will continue to be – an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health, said in a news release. “We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients, and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another.”

Some health care settings may decide to continue requiring masks even after the statewide requirements are lifted, officials said.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.