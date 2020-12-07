COVID hospitalizations spike at St. Charles; 15 patients added over weekend

Deschutes County added 141 new COVID cases over the weekend and St. Charles on Monday reported it had 49 patients admitted with the virus, a new high.

Statewide, more than 3,100 new cases and 30 deaths were reported over the weekend as cases continue to spike across Oregon.

St. Charles on Friday reported a record 34 patients, but 15 were added over the weekend.

Six of the patients are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

St. Charles has 30 total ICU beds available to all patients; 27 are currently occupied.

The continued jump in cases comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that the first wave of vaccines would be available in Oregon by Dec. 15th.

But St. Charles has confirmed they are not part of the first shipment and will get its first allotment on December 22nd.

Spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said it was important to note that the vaccine won’t be available publicly for some time as the first wave will be earmarked for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Gov. Kate Brown said she expected everyone in those settings to have the vaccinations by late January.

Around 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Oregon first, followed by around 71,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

An additional 87,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 31,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive around Dec. 29.