COVID concerns cancels 2020 Cycle Oregon ride

Cycle Oregon, an annual event with more than 1,500 riders venturing across the state, has canceled its 2020 event.

Organizers made the announcement on Tuesday, canceling the Classic, GRAVEL, Joyride and WEEKENDER rides due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot predict when large events will be allowed again, or when events like Cycle Oregon will be prudent, given the continued need for physical distancing,” organizers said in an email.

“We did not come to this decision easily or lightly. We know the widespread impact and ripple effect these cancellations have on you and our other participants; on the Oregon communities who help stage our events and who won’t feel the economic boost from Cycle Oregon being in their towns; on the vendors who support our rides by providing food, drinks, showers, mechanical support and more; and, of course, on Cycle Oregon itself.”

The ride went through Central Oregon for the first time in a dozen years last year. This fall it was planning a ride near the Painted Hills, the Willamette Valley, Corvallis and the Eastern Columbia River Gorge.

Cycle Oregon is a nonprofit organization that relies solely on the income from these events to fulfill our mission to transform lives through cycling. Like many nonprofits, we are currently facing challenges unlike any we’ve ever felt before, and we are doing our best to preserve our organization.

Beyond this year’s event, organizers are busy trying to figure out the longterm future.

“We applied for and received a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which will allow us to continue to operate through June and process all cancellations,” organizers said. “In July we are ending our Portland office lease and furloughing the team to 60%. We will work remotely the rest of the year as we develop and implement a strategy to carry Cycle Oregon into 2021 and beyond.”

If you would like to support Cycle Oregon and our rural communities during this difficult time, please consider these ways to help:

Donate to Cycle Oregon operations. Doing so will help us continue operating during these uncertain times, and, in turn, support Oregon’s rural communities, which are being hit hard economically by the pandemic. (Note, donations are not tax-deductible, as Cycle Oregon is a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit.) To make a donation, please click here. Thank you for your support! Donate to the Cycle Oregon Fund, which is a tax-deductible donation. (Since the Cycle Oregon Fund was established in 1996, we have awarded more than 325 grants totaling $2.3 million to communities and organizations throughout the state.) Plan a future visit to one of Oregon’s world-class cycling destinations. (Gift certificates to small businesses in these places are also a great way to help out.)

Questions? Please see our FAQ or contact us at info@cycleoregon.com.

Image courtesy Cycle Oregon Facebook page.