COVID Community Levels improve in Central Oregon according to new CDC map

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The COVID situation continues to improve in Central Oregon as Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties moved to the “Medium” Community Level according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday more than 90% of the U.S. population is now in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

Last week, all three Central Oregon counties were still in the orange or “high” COVID Community Level.

This week, much of the state has improved.

Central Oregon COVID cases have declined now for six straight weeks after they peaked at more than 5,400 in early January.

Overview

More tools than ever before are available to prevent COVID-19 from placing strain on communities and healthcare systems.

With current high levels of vaccination and high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of medically significant disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 is greatly reduced for most people.

At the same time, we know that some people and communities, such as our oldest citizens, people who are immunocompromised, and people with disabilities, are at higher risk for serious illness and face challenging decisions navigating a world with COVID-19.

In addition to protecting those at highest risk of severe outcomes, focusing on reducing medically significant illness and minimizing strain on the healthcare system reflects our current understanding of SARS-CoV-2 infection, immunity from vaccination and infection, and the tools we have available.

Vaccines are highly protective against severe disease, and continuing to expand vaccine coverage and ensuring people are up to date with vaccination is essential to protecting individuals against hospitalizations and deaths.

Health officials and individuals should consider current information about COVID-19 hospitalizations in the community, as well as the potential for strain on the local health system and COVID-19 cases in the community, when making decisions about community prevention strategies and individual behaviors.

Communities and individuals should also make decisions based on whether they are at high risk for severe disease and take into account inequities in access to prevention strategies.

COVID-19 Community Levels can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local context and their unique needs.

Community vaccination coverage and other local information, like early alerts from surveillance, such as through wastewater or the number of emergency department visits for COVID-19, when available, can also inform decision making for health officials and individuals.